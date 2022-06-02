State inspector finds blocked fresh-air intake at Marysville hotel after carbon monoxide emergency

14 people were treated for exposure to elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A fresh-air intake was blocked in a pool equipment room at a Hampton Inn in Marysville where there was a carbon monoxide emergency last week, according to a report from a State Fire Marshal's Office inspector.

According to that report, the intake was blocked by a plastic bag, which was found during an inspection of the area two days after the Jan. 29 incident.

14 people had to be treated at nearby hospitals following their exposure to elevated levels of carbon monoxide. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told 10 Investigates his crews had never seen levels that high - including one reading in the pool area showing CO levels above 1.300 parts per million.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has a recommended exposure limit of 35 parts per million for eight hours.

Riley told 10 Investigates the hotel did have a carbon monoxide detector, but it didn’t activate.

The report from the state noted the detector was not functioning and when a new detector was placed in the room, "it alerted upon functional check."

Last week, Marysville fire officials identified a pool heater as the suspected source of the carbon monoxide leak.

The state noted in its report that when speaking with the hotel's general manager, he said the pool water temperature was going down and maintenance was in the process of switching the spa heater to the pool heater.

The state inspector wrote there was an issue of a blown fuse, which required another maintenance staff member to come in and get the header working on Jan. 27.

A spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's Office said the Marysville Fire Department "would be best positioned to respond to any potential cause" for the carbon monoxide levels.

The inspector also found plumbing and electrical work was completed and covered in 5 guest rooms without building department approval. The permit for that work expired in July 2021 and the hotel was told it had seven days to fix the issue.

The state report also noted it had "a document from the Health Department indicating the pool area was closed on December 13, 2021. No authorization was obtained to begin using this area."