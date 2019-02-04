TOLEDO (WTOL) - The St Jude Dream Home has been quickly moving a long -- it went from a hole in the ground to a house taking shape.

The 2019 design is brand new to Buckeye Real Estate Group and it could be yours if you participate in this year’s St Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

"It’s a farmhouse theme, which is really trendy right now and so we wanted to try something new,” Elizabeth Laeng, Marketing Director for Buckeye Real Estate Group, said. "It’s just shy of 2,400 square feet. It’s got four bedrooms and two and a half baths.”

The home features a lot more too, like a beautiful backyard view and more. “You could have two laundry rooms in this home,” Laeng said.

Buckeye Real Estate Group broke ground in January at the brand new subdivision Summerfield in Perrysburg for the 2019 Dream Home.

“You could be the first to live in Summerfield, so it’s really exciting,” Laeng said.

With the new design, they worked with hard framing, insulation and soon, drywall will go in.

'St Jude is such an important cause,” Laeng said. "No family ever receives a bill for treatment, care, food, housing anything like that and so if we can even be a small part to help a family through this it’s very important for us. "

On Wednesday, WTOL will get a first-hand look at the research hospital that is working to treat and defeat childhood cancer.

Building this ever-changing home is a decision some would make over and over again for the kids.

“It’s a really exciting house to stop at every day and see what’s going on,” Laeng said. “Everybody here is so excited to be a part of it. From the guy that’s hanging the drywall, to the guy installing the kitchen cabinets, to the companies providing the materials, it’s really great to see everybody come together.”

The Dream Home is worth $350,000 and your first chance to reserve a ticket to win will be in May. In July, you can walk through the home for a tour. And later this summer, the big giveaway for St Jude will happen.