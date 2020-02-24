TOLEDO, Ohio — Dick and his wife Nancy Davis may live in North Carolina, but their generosity reaches all the way to northwest Ohio.

The couple announced their million-dollar commitment on Monday. It's the biggest donation to come into St. Francis de Sales and it will be used for leadership, all thanks to a generous alumni.

The school's President, Father Geoff Rose, said he's seen the need for leaders in our community.

"That's kind of where the initiative itself came from, was in talking to alumni, really around the world, and then business leaders here in Toledo. One of the things they were seeing from college graduates was kind of a reticence to be involved in leadership of their organization," said President, Father Geoff Rose.

In a statement from the donors, they explain they did this to "honor their good friend," but also because they believe "the disciplines of leadership should and must be rigorously taught as part of a well-rounded education."

Father Rose said this money will help establish a new class for leadership development studies. It'll be a semester course that will begin this coming fall.

The school plans on having one to two classes per semester with nearly 25 students in each.

"They've been getting those initial dives into leadership. And then they've had those opportunities for those deeper dives as well and so this will formalize the class experience which will formalize the next step," said Father Rose.

Some of the students have already learned about the donation and they're excited. The President said he plans on telling the entire student body Tuesday.

