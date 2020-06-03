CLEVELAND — For Jeff Ford and his daughter, Rachel, shaving their heads has become a family tradition.

“It’s my favorite day of the year,” Jeff said.

He has participated in the St Baldrick’s head-shaving fundraiser since it started at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital nine years ago.

Since then, the event has raised more than $1.2 million.

“We are making a difference by just getting my hair cut!” Jeff laughed. “It seemed ridiculous, but it meant something to people -- especially the kids.”

His daughter has shaved her head for the cause for two years now.

While this event has been a big part of their lives, this year is more personal than ever for the father, daughter duo.

“October last year I felt a lump in my neck, and I thought it was just a muscle knot," Rachel said. “I would just massage it and try to get it out and it wouldn’t go away.”

She came to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital to get it checked out. In January, she was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

“It was definitely really hard in the beginning,” she recalls.

After the initial shock and fear of the diagnosis, Rachel quickly looked at how she can continue to help others.

“This is what I love about her,” Jeff said. “She immediately was like we need to make a team. Her first thought was how can we turn this into helping others.”

While Rachel continues her fight currently undergoing chemotherapy, her outlook is positive for a full recovery.

“Prognosis is good,” Jeff said. “Not everybody can say that.”

You can donate to the fundraiser HERE. The 2020 event raised more than $72,000 as of 7 a.m. Friday.

