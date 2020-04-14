The Michigan Liquor Control Commission started a spirits buy-back program to offer financial relief to bars and restaurants affected by closure due to COVID-19.

The program was created under an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, April 13.

The order allows the MLCC to use its revolving fund to buy spirits from bars and restaurants that bought the inventory before March 16 at the full purchase cost. Any facility approved for the program then has 90 days after the state's emergency declaration is lifted to buy back the spirits.

“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state,” said Whitmer. “This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.”

The MLCC is expected to meet on April 14 to take action on this order. Bars and restaurants must make their request by Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

Whitmer also extended the closure of all public places of accommodation, including bars and restaurants, until May 1 when the stay at home order expires.

