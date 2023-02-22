Amazon, Coca Cola, Salvation Army among those providing support to East Palestine residents following train derailment

Many of the organizations have been supplying the community with bottled water, particularly for those with private wells.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As the residents of East Palestine continue to pick up the pieces following the recent Ohio train derailment, The Salvation Army is giving back to the community.

"We are here to support our friends and neighbors in need no matter when they need it," Cpt. Gene Spence, Commanding Corps Officer at The Salvation Army in Salem, said. "No one should ever have to go through something like this alone. At The Salvation Army, we will be here with the residents of East Palestine even when they transition back to a state of normalcy after this terrible incident."

Since the fiery Feb. 3 train derailment, the Salvation Army has been in the village, providing the following resources to residents and first responders:

192 meals served provided to residents & first responders.

393 drinks were provided to residents & first responders.

679 snacks were provided to residents & first responders.

1,180 clean-up kits distributed to residents.

3,981 cleaning supplies distributed to residents.

126 hygiene kits distributed to residents.

161 articles of clothing were provided to residents.

Over 3,000 people served

Over 7,300 households helped.

Transported five individuals from the shelter back to their homes.

91 emotional and spiritual care support contacts provided

6,406 cases of water distributed to residents

The Fort Worth Police Department in Texas is among those who have assisted The Salvation Army in helping East Palestine residents. Officials drove over 30 hours to East Palestine to deliver a truckload of bottled water.

"The outpouring of support from the people in Ohio and across the Nation has been inspiring," Spence stated. "We received a donation of water from the Fort Worth Police Department, who drove over 30 hours to donate a truckload of bottled water to the East Palestine community. It is efforts like this that show us that East Palestine is loved and will be supported through this long-term recovery effort."

Meanwhile, Amazon delivered more than 1,400 cases of water from its Euclid and Pittsburgh sites. Loads from both locations arrived on Wednesday.

The North Royalton Police Department is also collecting water donations, with local hockey clubs providing an assist. On Wednesday, Coca Cola supplied two pallets worth of Dasani water.

Finally, former President Donald Trump claimed he had donated cases of his own brand of "Trump water" for residents. He also stopped by McDonald's Wednesday and bought food for members of the fire department.