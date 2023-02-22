Pete Buttigieg announces visit to East Palestine following Ohio train derailment

The visit comes a day after former President Donald Trump's trip to East Palestine.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Nearly three weeks after the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Columbiana County village on Thursday.

The announcement comes just a day after Buttigieg told 3News' Dave Chudowsky that he is "planning to come" at some point.

Buttigieg will be joined alongside the following in East Palestine:

The Secretary will be joined by Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Administrator Amit Bose

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown

During his visit, Buttigieg is expected to "to meet with community members affected by the Norfolk Southern hazardous train derailment, receive an update on the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is expected to issue its initial findings on Thursday, and hear from USDOT investigators who were on the ground in the hours after the Norfolk Southern derailment and are supporting the NTSB investigation," according to DOT officials.

Just days ago, Buttigieg sent a letter to the CEO of Norfolk Southern reminding them to "demonstrate unequivocal support for the people” of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas after a fiery train derailment led to the controlled release of vinyl chloride.

During Chudowsky's interview with Buttigieg, he also commented on former President Donald Trump's trip to East Palestine.

"I’ll just say this. One thing I learned early on in my time as a mayor dealing with a lot of disasters is that there’s two kinds of people who show up when there’s a disaster: Folks who are there with a specific job to do and with action that’s going to make a difference. Then folks who want to look good. I’ll let people make their own decisions.”