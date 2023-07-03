Ohio train derailment updates: EPA to host 'resource fair' Thursday for East Palestine residents

This Friday marks five weeks since the train derailment in East Palestine.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — East Palestine residents impacted by the toxic Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio will be given an opportunity to ask any questions they have during a "resource fair" hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday.

The EPA said this event -- which will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the East Palestine High School gym -- will give residents the chance "to talk face-to-face and ask questions to federal, state and local agency officials."

It comes as the EPA also revealed that Norfolk Southern has agreed to provide additional assistance to those impacted by the derailment including the portions of Pennsylvania within a mile of the derailment site. The help includes temporary lodging, travel, food, clothing and other necessities.

On Monday, Norfolk Southern released a six-point plan "to immediately enhance the safety of its operations" after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released their preliminary report in the East Palestine incident. You can read full details of that plan HERE. The announcement came just a few days after another Norfolk Southern train derailment happened Saturday in Springfield, Ohio.

