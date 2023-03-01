Ohio train derailment: Gov. Mike DeWine returns for updates in East Palestine

Friday marks four weeks since the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, which has resulted in ongoing health concerns.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is back in East Palestine today as he and his wife, Fran, visit the site of the Ohio train derailment "for an update on the status of hazardous waste removal from Ohio EPA."

Their time in East Palestine includes a visit to the contaminated area of Sulphur Run and Leslie Run with a briefing on the status of surface water testing and sediment washing, according to Gov. DeWine's office.\

Gov. DeWine's schedule also included a stop at East Palestine High School to meet with the district superintendent.

U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan was at the high school for a roundtable conversation on Tuesday where he met with students and staff to address their questions and concerns about the train derailment -- one of those being about safety of pets.

“If your home is on a private well that hasn’t been tested, I wouldn’t have my animals drinking that water," Regan said during the roundtable. "I definitely would steer away from letting your pets play in creeks that have been contaminated until they’re fully clean. It’s one thing for me to say we believe -- based on the science -- that certain things are safe, it’s another thing for you all to feel comfortable.”

Later this afternoon, Gov. DeWine is also expected to join a 4 p.m. press conference at the East Palestine Community Center along with officials from the Ohio EPA, U.S. EPA, FEMA and the CDC.

EPA officials, meanwhile, are finalizing the process that Norfolk Southern will use to ensure the safe, complete and effective cleanup of hazardous waste under the train tracks at the derailment site.

Earlier this week, EPA officials announced that Ross Incineration Services Inc. in Lorain County was chosen as one of four locations to dispose of the toxic waste from the train derailment.

“This is what our experts do. They’re the best in the business," says Andy Sedlak, corporate communications supervisor for Ross. "They are used to working with materials that you have to be careful with, and this particular waste stream will be no different.”

Friday marks four weeks since the Feb. 3 derailment, which has generated national news and multiple high-profile visits to the East Palestine community in recent days, including stops by former President Trump, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and activist Erin Brockovich.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), meanwhile, released their preliminary report regarding the derailment investigation last week, which you can read in full HERE.

"This was 100% preventable," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. "We call things accidents; there is no accident. Every single event that we investigate is preventable."