Toxic Ohio train derailment updates: Permanent health clinic opens in East Palestine

The clinic will offer traditional comprehensive primary care, including treatment, prescriptions, lab testing and consultation with specialists.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A new, permanent health clinic will open in East Palestine today as health concerns remain for residents throughout the area more than two months after the toxic train derailment.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be there for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The clinic, which is located at 139 North Walnut Street, will open to patients at 2 p.m. After today, the location will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Appointments are needed, which can be made by calling 330-383-6020.

It's a combined effort from East Liverpool City Hospital and the Ohio Department of Health, replacing the previous health clinic that opened back on Feb. 21.

"The new clinic will offer the same services as the former clinic, but will also provide traditional comprehensive primary care, including treatment, prescriptions, lab testing and consultation with specialists where appropriate," according to a press release from Gov. DeWine's office. "Physicians, registered nurses and mental health specialists will be on hand to provide services. The clinic is a chance for residents to discuss health concerns and receive a health assessment. Referrals will be made if needed."

Gov. DeWine's office also says the state will be providing funding to ensure the clinic remains available and free for those without insurance coverage.

The opening comes less than one week after Gov. DeWine first revealed plans for the permanent clinic during a one-on-one interview with 3News’ Christi Paul.

“Many times people say, ‘I don’t have any symptoms. But what I worry about is five years from now, 10 years from now. Am I going to get cancer? Is this going to evolve?’”

He said this clinic will give residents the opportunity to "go in and get a baseline" on their current health.

“The fire chief told me we have 300 people, first responders, who responded that night from all over -- some coming in from Pennsylvania, some coming in from other departments," Gov. DeWine continued. "What the fire chief wants is for everyone to be able to go in and get a baseline and find where they are right today. So that in the years ahead, if anything happens, there’s documentation of where they were now, and also they’ll be able to get the help and assistance."

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gov. DeWine will then travel to New Waterford where Ohio Department of Agriculture plant health inspectors will begin the process of collecting plant tissue samples from area farms that will be analyzed for the presence of specific semi-volatile organic compounds associated with the train derailment.