Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to announce next steps regarding East Palestine train derailment: Watch live at 2 p.m.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A 2 p.m. press conference is scheduled for today as Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost “will lay out the next steps toward accountability for Norfolk Southern” after the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

We plan to stream the press conference live inside this story. You can also watch additional coverage on our YouTube channel (subscribe here).

Last month, Yost had advised Norfolk Southern of potential legal action.

“The pollution, which continues to contaminate the area around East Palestine, created a nuisance, damage to natural resources and caused environmental harm,” Yost previously said in a letter sent to the company.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw was questioned during a Senate committee hearing in Washington last Thursday in which he apologized and vowed to help the East Palestine community recover.

“I’m terribly sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the folks of that community,” Shaw said during the hearing. “We’re going to be there for as long as it takes to help East Palestine thrive and recover.”

It was also where Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts repeatedly asked Shaw if Norfolk Southern would commit to compensating homeowners for their diminished property values after the East Palestine derailment.

"Senator, I’m committing to do what’s right," Shaw replied.

You can watch their full exchange on that question in the video below:

It has now been more than five weeks since the train derailment, which resulted in ongoing health concerns after chemicals were released at the site.