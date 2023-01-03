NTSB to hold East Palestine train derailment investigative hearing starting Thursday

The NTSB will gather sworn testimony about the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern toxic train derailment, plus the subsequent hazardous material release and fires.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are in East Palestine to hold two days of public hearings into the fiery train derailment that took place earlier this year.

The hearings will take place on Thursday and Friday at East Palestine High School.

The NTSB will gather sworn testimony about the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern Railway toxic train derailment, along with the subsequent hazardous material release and fires. The agency says the hearings are "a fact-finding step" of its safety investigation and the testimony will become part of the public record of the investigation.

Specifically, the hearings will focus on the following areas:

Hazard communications and emergency responder preparedness for the initial emergency response

The circumstances that led to the decision to vent and burn five rail tank cars carrying vinyl chloride

Freight car bearing failure modes and wayside detection systems;

Tank car derailment damage, crashworthiness and hazardous materials package information

“The communities most affected by this tragedy deserve as much insight as possible into our investigation, which is why we’re holding an investigative hearing in East Palestine,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “While we unfortunately cannot change what happened that day, our entire agency is committed to carrying out our mission, which doesn’t end when we get to the bottom of what happened and why it happened—we’ll also work vigorously to prevent it from ever happening again.”

In its preliminary report released on Feb. 23, the NTSB said the 149-car train crashed because of a failed wheel bearing on the 23rd rail car. Records show the bearing had been overheating for about 30 miles before the wreck, but the crew was not alerted to stop the train until a tracker detecting the piece of equipment at more than 250 degrees Fahrenheit above normal temperature. At milepost 49, the bearing was flagged at 263 degrees above an acceptable temperature, sending an alarm to the crew inside the lead locomotive.

The NTSB says the engineer did indeed apply the breaks, but to no avail, as the axle broke and 38 of the cars derailed. Once the train came to a stop, the crew alerted authorities of a possible derailment and fire before moving the engines away from the scene.

"We have no evidence that the crew did anything wrong," Homendy declared at the time. You can read the preliminary report below.

A witness list will be released on Thursday, however the NTSB says the following agencies and organizations will be represented:

Association of American Railroads

Beaver County Emergency Services

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen

Carroll Applied Science, LLC

East Liverpool Fire Department

East Palestine Fire Department

East Palestine Police Department

ESi

Federal Railroad Administration

Midland Manufacturing

Norfolk Southern

OxyVinyls

Ohio National Guard

Ohio Department of Public Safety

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

Specialized Professional Services, Inc.

Specialized Response Solutions

Transportation Communications Union/IAM

Trinity Rail

University Transportation Center for Railway Safety, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

After this week's hearings, the NTSB says it will use the information gathered to complete the investigation, determine probable cause, and make recommendations to improve transportation safety. The full investigation will take approximately one year to 18 months from the date of the derailment to complete, meaning the final report would not be out until at least February of 2024.