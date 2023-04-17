JAYLAND WALKER LIVE BLOG: Protesters gather in downtown Akron following grand jury decision

We have put together a time-stamped update of events that followed the grand jury decision not to indict the officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker.

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly ten months after the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker by Akron police, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Monday that a grand jury decided that no state criminal charges will be filed against the eight officers.

Jurors issued a "no bill" decision, with Yost stating they felt the officers' use of deadly force against Walker was justified by state law. "There is no doubt that Jayland Walker did indeed shoot at police officers," Yost added.

According to Yost, evidence collected by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation included more than 100 interviews, including with each of the eight officers who fired their weapons during the incident. It also includes evidence collected through multiple search warrants, subpoenas, body cam footage, dash-camera video, surveillance video, police reports and an autopsy of Walker's body.

What follows is a time-stamped update of events as reaction to the grand jury decision rolled in on Monday.

11:59 p.m. - As we wrap up Monday's live blog, the Freedom Bloc has announced that a march for Jayland Walker will take place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. starting at the First Congregational Church on East Market Street in Akron.

10:37 p.m. - As protests continue in the downtown area, the city of Akron has announced that S. Main St. is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from Mill to State.

Due to mobile protest activity, S. Main St. is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from Mill to State.

10:30 p.m. - The University of Akron will shift to remote learning on its main campus for Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, The University of Akron will move all in-person classes at the main campus to remote instruction beginning Tuesday, April 18, until further notice," UA wrote on its website and social media posts. "Additionally, all day and evening events on campus are cancelled until further notice. Student-athletes should consult with their coaches on the status of practices and sporting events.

Campus is open and expected to be operational, however, employees who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so. Employees with questions should consult with their supervisor."

10:10 p.m. - We have put together a timeline of the final hours of the life of Jayland Walker as described by investigators from the Ohio Attorney General's office. Read here.

10:02 p.m. - 3News' Neil Fischer reports that fireworks were shot off in downtown Akron as police continue to set a perimeter around protesters.

Someone shot off fireworks in downtown Akron as police continue to surround protesters.

9:50 p.m. - Here's more on what's happening with the Walker protest in downtown Akron from 3News' Neil Fischer.

9:04 p.m. - 3News' Neil Fischer now reports that approximately 100 cars have blocked the street in the area of Wilbeth Road and Main Street in Akron.

This is what it looks like near Wilbeth Rd. and Main St. in Akron. There's probably around a hundred cars blocking the street.

8:50 p.m. - 3News' Neil Fischer reports that Wilbeth Road has been closed at Main Street in Akron as protesters continue to gather.

Wilbeth Rd. has been closed at Main St. in Akron. Protesters have gathered in the street.

8:16 p.m. - Civil rights attorney Sarah Gelsomino from the law firm Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein came on "Front Row" to give her thoughts on the grand jury ruling:

8:02 p.m. - The Akron NAACP released the following statement on the decision:

"We are disappointed but not surprised with the grand jury decision not to indict. The killing of Jayland Walker requires accountability. In city after city, we see over policing by law enforcement lacking updated training and using outdated military tactics. This decision is only the beginning. It is the first step in recognizing the need for change. Historically, systemic change only occurs amid chaos. John Lewis once said, 'If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.' OUR DEMANDS HAVE NOT CHANGED. WE WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR JUSTICE FOR JAYLAND AND SYSTEMIC POLICING CHANGES IN THE CITY OF AKRON."

The organization also released the following list of demands it has for the city:

Abolish car chases for equipment violations and minor traffic violations. Received routine and regular state and federal oversight of police operations. Routinely report to the state of Ohio all use of force cases. Develop a series of racial equity metrics and public performance dashboard. Akron Police Department abide by its published Values and Principles, 'We will treat everyone with dignity and respect and protect the constitutional rights of all citizens.' When officers violate what they swear to uphold, they must be held accountable!

8:00 p.m. - Here's more from the protests that began at St. Ashworth Temple COGIC:

Protestors have gathered in Akron following the grand jury decision not to indict the officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.



Protestors have gathered in Akron following the grand jury decision not to indict the officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

7:40 p.m. - Following the briefing by the Walker family attorneys and Rep. Emilia Sykes at the St. Ashworth Temple COGIC in Akron, protesters have gathered outside the church. You can watch below:

7:15 p.m. - Rep. Emilia Sykes announced that she will call for the U.S. Department of Justice to begin an investigation "into the patterns and practices of the Akron Police Department."

"We need to understand the process of how this department operates," Sykes stated. "The polices, the procedures, the training, and then start to look for solutions for more community-focused policing that serves the need for every segment of this community."

6:45 p.m. - Here are a couple of key takeaways from the city of Akron's briefing following the Walker grand jury decision:

--On the advice of Akron's law department and due to "active, viable, and credible" threats against them, the names of the eight officers involved will not be released. The individuals were initially placed on leave before being brought back to work in an administrative capacity last October, and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett says their duties will remain as such "for the foreseeable future."

--An internal review of the officers' actions will now begin, with Mylett ultimately deciding if any of them violated department policies during the incident.

--A demonstration zone for protestors has been set up on South High Street from East Bowery Street to State Street. Both Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan have warned against any violent acts or property destruction.

6:40 p.m. - 3News' Neil Fischer reports that the downtown Akron protestor who was kicking the barricade near the Justice Center has been taken into custody.

The protester has been arrested by the Akron Police Department. Police say the man is being arrested for "disorderly conduct."

6:12 p.m. - Following the briefing by Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett, Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello is holding a briefing along with members of the Walker family and Akron community leaders. You can watch it below:

6:10 p.m. - 3News' Neil Fischer noticed that a man has been kicking the barricade outside of Akron's Justice Center.

A man just started kicking the barricades in front of the justice center in downtown Akron.

5:31 p.m. - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett are holding a briefing following the Jayland Walker grand jury decision. You can watch it in the player below.

5:17 p.m. - The Freedom Bloc has released the below statement following the Jayland Walker grand jury decision. The organization will be taking part in a briefing later today along with the Walker attorneys, the NAACP, and other community leaders.

"Grand jury proceedings are supposed to be secret, but it’s clear from today’s announcements that they were only secret to those who cared and had the most hope—our community. What was expected was an impartial investigation into a clear case of excessive force. What was delivered was a trial for a defenseless dead man," The Freedom Bloc wrote.

5:12 p.m. - 3News' Russ Mitchell welcomed Cleveland attorneys Tera Coleman and Henry Hilow to WKYC Studios to discuss the legal side of the grand jury's decision. Both reiterated that while a criminal case from the state of Ohio will not come forth, legal ramifications may still be on the table as the federal government looks at the case.

5:10 p.m. - 3News' Isabel Lawrence has more on the decision by the grand jury.

5:09 p.m. - 3News' Neil Fischer tweeted out a look at downtown Akron following the grand jury ruling.

Downtown Akron is quiet right now. There are a few protestors walking around, but we have not seen many.

5:05 p.m. - One of the noteworthy slides in the presentation by the Ohio Attorney General's office was the breakdown of shots fired at Walker in the incident.

There were a total of 94 shots fired by the eight officers. Five of the eight officers fired at least 11 bullets at Walker, with three of those five shooting 18 times.

4:59 p.m. - The Akron Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement following the Walker grand jury decision through its union attorneys:

"The eight Akron Police officers involved in the Jayland Walker use of force incident would like to thank the Grand Jury for their service in this difficult and tragic case. This incident is a tragedy for our entire community, including the family of Jayland Walker, as well as all of the officers involved. Many officers work their entire career without discharging their weapon. A split-second decision to use lethal force is one that every police officer hopes he or she will never be forced to make.

Each and every officer involved cooperated fully with an independent investigation conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They were interviewed and answered each and every question truthfully and completely.

The Akron FOP acknowledges the pain and suffering of Mr. Walker's family and joins them in calling for peace in our community."

4:55 p.m. - 3News' Lynna Lai joined Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling on 'What's New' for an in-depth look at the Walker decision.

4:50 p.m. - The University of Akron has announced that its main campus has moved all evening classes tonight to remote instruction, while all evening on-campus events are cancelled.

4:48 p.m. - The ACLU of Ohio has posted the following thread on Twitter in reaction to the Walker decision by the grand jury.

Jayland Walker should still be alive today. 🖤



We stand with Jayland’s friends and family and the entire community of Akron on this very difficult day.



To everyone taking to the streets to protest, know your rights. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/E2MeAqA9vb — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) April 17, 2023

4:23 p.m. - Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes (D-OH 13) has issued a statement after the grand jury decision. She is slated to appear at a briefing with the Walker family attorneys and the Akron NAACP later today.

4:23 p.m. - Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes (D-OH 13) has issued a statement after the grand jury decision. She is slated to appear at a briefing with the Walker family attorneys and the Akron NAACP later today.

Here is her statement in full:

“We’ve seen it too many times. A routine traffic stop ends in death, and a family and community mourn the loss of a son. A brother. A friend. A neighbor. As this country and community reckons with another tragic death, we find ourselves yearning for a justice system that protects us all.

“The safety and security of our neighborhoods requires trust between the community and the law enforcement officers who have taken an oath to protect and serve, but this trust has been violated and must be rebuilt. As such, I will formally request the Department of Justice to begin an investigation into the patterns and practices of the Akron Police Department to start the process of understanding how the department operates and look to create solutions for more community-focused policing that serves the needs of every segment of our community.

“Finally, as people begin to express their anger, grief, and concern through their Constitutional right to protest, I ask that you remember the words of Jayland’s family and honor his memory by protesting without violence. After the TV crews leave and the nation is no longer watching, it will only be us left to pick up the pieces. Our community deserves the chance to heal and move forward which we will do, must do — together."

3:46 p.m. - One of the first reactions to the grand jury decision came from Akron Councilwoman Tara Mosely, who is also a candidate for mayor.

"I believe that we should have done more to give people faith in the process. This would include more transparency from the government in the immediate wake of Walker’s killing. Also, we should not have prematurely boarded up and fortified the city, making it look more like a war zone than a place where jurors could peacefully deliberate, consider the evidence, and make a decision," Mosely wrote.

"The grand jury may have concluded that there was not sufficient probable cause to charge the officers who killed Jayland Walker with a crime. But they did not, and could not, decide that it was just to kill Jayland Walker, or that it was wise or right to kill Jayland Walker, or whether the law should change to better protect people like Jayland Walker.

Those decisions are not for the grand jury; they are for the people of Akron."

3:40 p.m. - Here is the official announcement from Yost stating that no state criminal charges will be filed against the eight police officers.

"The Summit County grand jury, people who live there in the community, spent more than a week reviewing the BCI investigation, and the grand jury concluded that the officers were legally justified in their use of force. The grand jury just a little while ago issued what is called a no bill, meaning that there will be no state criminal action, no charges at the state level," Yost announced.

3:31 p.m. - Akron Public Schools announced that it will be closed Tuesday. A letter was sent to all district families along with a call to each home.

3:30 p.m. - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's briefing is underway. You can watch the video in the player below.