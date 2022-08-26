Jayland Walker shooting: Here's what newly released Akron police bodycam video reveals

At least two Akron police officers muted and turned off their cameras after Walker was shot on June 27.

AKRON, Ohio — Additional bodycam video of the shooting death of Jayland Walker has been made available to 3News from the Akron Police Department.

The video, which was released after a lawsuit filed by the Akron Beacon Journal, shows more of the period after Walker was shot dozens of times by eight officers after a police chase on June 27.

After numerous calls by one of the officers to "cease fire," a female officer is heard saying, "He's (Walker) still moving." The movement prompts another officer to shout to Walker, "Don't (expletive) reach for nothing."

An officer is heard shouting instructions to the rest of the police force to "link up" and then asks if everyone else is all right. "Are we good?," he asks. One officer can be heard saying, "Go blue," before the group begins to turn off the microphones on their body cameras. The audio is muted for approximately 18 seconds as officers surround Walker.

While rolling him over to apply handcuffs, officers also begin the process of giving medical assistance to Walker. "Do you need a tourniquet?" asks one officer to another. Another reminds to group to put gloves on.

"Everyone make sure you're good," advises one of the officers to the rest of those on scene. "Take a deep breath."

As they are walking away from the scene, a male officer instructs a female officer who took part in the shooting to turn off her camera. She asks, "Off or blue?" to which he says, "Off."

During a press conference on Tuesday, Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello wondered why the additional footage had not been released when bodycam video of the shooting itself was released just days after the incident. He also wondered what the officers might have done or said when they could not been seen or heard.

According to a 2019 city policy on body cameras, Akron police officers are permitted to turn off the record mode and enter back into buffering mode (which records video only) under certain situations. That includes when the citizen contact has concluded, when the call has concluded, and when ordered to do so by a supervisor, among other instances.

Last year, Akron City Council passed a law requiring police to post use-of-force footage within seven days of the incident with at least three camera angles (assuming multiple devices captured the events). All other footage is required to be released within 30 days.

Per department policy, all eight officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Walker family has also asked the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the matter.