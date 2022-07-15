Jayland Walker family legal team responds to autopsy: 'The family is devastated by the findings of the report'

'Today's Summit County Medical Examiner's report on Jayland Walker's death confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department.'

AKRON, Ohio — DiCello Levvit Gutzler, the legal team for the family of Jayland Walker, who died after being shot by Akron Police in June, released a statement asking for a public apology from the Akron Police department after learning of the details from the autopsy report.

"Today's Summit County Medical Examiner's report on Jayland Walker's death confirms the violent and unnecessary use of force by the Akron Police department on an unarmed young man who, as the family expected, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol," said the Walker family's legal team in a media release."That Jayland suffered 46 gunshot wounds to his body is horrific. The fact that after being hit nearly four dozen times, officers still handcuffed him while he lay motionless and bleeding on the ground is absolutely inhumane. The family is devastated by the findings of the report and still await a public apology from the police department."

The statement came as a response after Summit County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler, M.D., revealed a summary of what was found in the autopsy during a press conference on Friday morning.

Prior to releasing the information to the public, Walker's family and legal counsel saw the autopsy results that listed dozens of gunshot wounds.

The public learned that the autopsy revealed that Walker suffered 46 gunshot entrance wounds or graze injuries.

"The autopsy examination determined that Mr. Walker had 46 gunshot wound entrance or graze injuries," said Dr. Kohler. "A graze injury results when the bullet runs along the surface of the skin but does not enter a specific area of the body. An entrance wound indicates that the bullet struck the skin and entered a part of the body and either exited the body or lodged within the tissues of the body."

The following is a list of wounds to Walker's body that Dr. Kohler announced.

17 gunshot wounds injured the pelvis and upper legs, causing internal injury to the right iliac artery (a major artery going to the leg), the bladder and fractures to the pelvis and both upper leg bones (femurs).

15 gunshot wounds injured the torso, and caused internal injury to his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines and multiple ribs.

One bullet struck the face and fractured the jaw.

Eight gunshot wounds injured the arms and right hand.

Five gunshot wounds injured the knees, right lower leg and right foot.

In the findings, the report showed that the toxicology screening was negative for drugs or alcohol.