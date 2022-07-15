Jayland Walker's death ruled a homicide in Akron police shooting: Here's what that actually means

'Our ruling of homicide is a medical ruling, meaning death at the hands of another. It is not a legal conclusion.'

AKRON, Ohio — Although the manner of death in the Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker has been ruled a homicide, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office explains that this classification is “not a legal conclusion.”

Dr. Lisa Kohler offered a deeper explanation of the homicide ruling while releasing new details in Walker’s autopsy report Friday morning.

“Jayland Walker’s death was due to blood loss from his internal injuries,” she said. “The cause of death ruling was multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled homicide: Shot by others. Our ruling of homicide is a medical ruling, meaning death at the hands of another. It is not a legal conclusion.”

She then outlined the following options they have when determining manner of death:

Natural: Indicating that the person died from natural disease like an infection, heart disease or cancer.

Accident: Due to injury or poisoning without the intention to cause harm.

Suicide: Due to an injury or poisoning that a person inflicted upon themselves with the intent to cause self harm or death.

Homicide: Death at the hands of another.

Undetermined: Reserved for a time when two competing manners of death cannot be separated from one another based upon our examination and investigation.

During the Friday press conference, Dr. Kohler listed dozens of gunshot wounds to Walker’s body. You can review more details of that report HERE.

Walker, who was laid to rest Wednesday, was shot and killed nearly three weeks ago on June 27 when eight Akron police officers opened fire amid an overnight chase. Police say Walker had fired a shot at one point during the vehicle pursuit, but was unarmed at the time officers opened fire as the chase continued on foot. A gun was later found in Walker's vehicle, according to police.