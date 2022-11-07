Family of Jayland Walker to hold press conference today to 'denounce Akron Police violence against protesters"

'The family will provide details of a unity gathering this week, as well as the date, time, and location of Jayland’s funeral service.'

AKRON, Ohio — The family of Jayland Walker have announced a press conference to take place on Monday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m.

They released a statement after another week of protests on the shooting death of Jayland Walker that resulted in many protesters in downtown Akron being arrested.

The statement can be seen below and was released through their legal team DiCello Levitt Gutzler:

"After a weekend of protests and more violence from police, Jayland Walker’s family is calling for an immediate end to the aggressive, violent tactics being used by the Akron police against protesters. They also are calling for all curfews to be lifted and an end to the city’s efforts to blame Jayland for the horrific and unjustified shooting that took his life. The family will provide details of a unity gathering this week, as well as the date, time, and location of Jayland’s funeral service."

The press conference will take place at the St. Ashworth Temple, Church of God in Christ at 1086 Vernon Odom Blvd, Akron, OH 44307.

Speakers will include Pastor Robert DeJournett of St. Ashworth Temple of the Church of God in Christ and Bobby DiCello of DiCello Levitt Gutzler, Walker family legal counsel.