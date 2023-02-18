Beachwood High School forfeits girls' basketball playoff game near East Palestine

The decision came as a result of "health and safety concerns of our administration girls basketball families and coaches," according to school officials.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The Beachwood Athletic Department decided on Friday to forfeit its girls' high school basketball playoff game near East Palestine as many worry about their safety following a recent train derailment.

The game against Crestview High School, which is approximately seven miles from East Palestine, was scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

"As a result of the train derailment and reports of toxic /hazardous chemicals and environmental concerns, we felt it was in our best interest to either move the game to a neutral site or forfeit the game," said Beachwood City Schools District Director of Athletics Ryan Peters.

Earlier this week, Beachwood City Schools had asked the Northeast District Atheltic Board to move the game to a new location. The team chose to forfeit after the request, which was forwarded to OHSAA, was denied.

"Our community extends our sympathies and well wishes to all of the families having to deal with this very difficult situation. We wish the Crestview Girls Basketball team and coaches all the best in the playoffs."

Earlier this week, Bristol Athletics announced that they were forfeiting their varsity girls' basketball game against East Palestine due to safety concerns.