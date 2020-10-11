88 Counties in 88 Days: Meigs County weathers floods, hardships and a global pandemic

Pomeroy is situated right on the Ohio River. It's seen floods and rough times over the years. Those times have helped residents pull together and support each other.

MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — This content is part of our 88 Counties in 88 Days coverage, which focuses on the current issues Ohioans are facing during a challenging year.

We want to continue our 88 Counties in 88 Days by taking you to Meigs County.

Meigs County has lived through a lot of floods and hardships throughout the years.

Now, we're highlighting how they're getting through the difficult times during the pandemic.

"Meigs County, Ohio. We are right down here, southeast Ohio, right along the beautiful, mighty Ohio River."

"We're a close-knit group here. We try to help each other out and be very resourceful in our county."

"Really, local business here is the heart of this community. Our businesses put so much into our communities, into our schools, into the youth in our communities, and are constantly a support."

"Hi, my name is Larry Hess, I'm the owner of River Roasters Coffee Company here in Pomeroy, Ohio."

"We haven't got a chance to get back in full swing, with customers being inside. But once we opened our doors, people wanted to follow the guidelines. They wanted to come in, get out of their house, they wanted to spend their money locally, and help out local business owners."

"My name's Elouise Drenner, and I own Weaving Stitches Gift Shop. I've been in business 26 years and I've been on every block in Pomeroy. When I look back on my Augusts, my August was better than it was a year ago. So people are getting out, they are shopping. They want to support us here, they want us here, they don't want us going away."

"We are just a very resilient community. We've had to face lots of different challenges with the river and floods, and I think that that's really conditioned us to pull together in times like this."