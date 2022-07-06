What is happening with reports of sexual assault at Cedar Point?

11 Investigates brought you the story of 28 sexual assault reports at the Cedar Point employee housing in the last five years.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It has been more than five weeks since the 11 Investigates team reported on sexual assault allegations at Cedar Point. We have found 28 reports of sexual assaults inside the employee dorms during the last five years.

We have tried numerous times to interview Cedar Point officials, but they have yet to agree to an in-person interview.

The latest response came Friday evening. Park spokesman Tony Clark provided a statement. In part it said:

“We feel it is important to reiterate that every associate who feels unsafe in any way is welcome, without exception, to discuss with management. In no way are any associates discouraged from escalating any situation that may make them feel uncomfortable.”

Multiple associates have told us that they have been discouraged by management from reporting concerns. WTOL 11's sister station in Cleveland, WKYC, recently sat down with two employees who said their stories were dismissed.

11 Investigates, WKYC, and WBNS, our Columbus partner, have tried on numerous occasions to get a response to individual allegations from park management.

After WKYC visited the home of Cedar Point housing director Dean Macur to seek comment for a story, our teams received the following in a letter from his attorney:

“Any future attempt to contact these employees at their private residence will be deemed a trespass. Please advise your reporters to refrain from coming onto their private property.”

However, other than Macur, we were not given names of other employees. The park’s attorney did not return our phone call.

Once again, WTOL 11 is repeating the offer to Cedar Point officials to sit down with us and answer our questions because we will continue to pursue this story. If any manager or associate wishes to contact us, they can reach us by email at 11Investigates@wtol.com.

Are you a sexual assault survivor who needs help? We have links here to resources in Ohio, Michigan and across the country.