Special advocates for abused and neglected children sworn-in to Lucas County Juvenile Court

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nearly two dozen more advocates are ready to serve children and their families in Lucas County.

A swearing-in ceremony took place at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center on Spielbusch Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The court has more than 200 Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and is adding 21 to the ranks. The advocates, who trained for six weeks, are all from different walks of life and careers but have one thing in common.

"The biggest thing all of our volunteers have is a huge heart and a desire to help," said Emily Richter, a Staff Attorney at Lucas County CASA.

Evelyn Darcy is a forensic psychology masters student who says she has an interest in domestic violence and child abuse. She's ready to put research into practice and develop herself to be better for the families she's serving.

"Just being aware of the traumas we're going to be seeing and things that I don't see in my daily life, but to be empathetic to those who are living through the most difficult parts of their life," Darcy said.

The advocates will have a one or two case workload as opposed to caseworkers who have 15 to 20. They'll do an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a family and child, then they'll make recommendations to the court in the best interest of the child.

"The judicial system is affecting lots of children and families and it's just good to be aware and involved and good to feel like you're participating in something greater than yourself," Darcy said.

The next training class will take place in January, and applications are currently being accepted. For more information on becoming a volunteer advocate, visit the CASA website or attend the next Virtual CASA Information Meeting on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7 p.m.