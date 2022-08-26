17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson

The 17-year-old collapsed on August 20 and died five day later, according to the fort.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20.

The Army said she was then transported by Fort Jackson Emergency Medical Services to a hospital off the post for treatment. She was pronounced dead five days later on Aug. 25.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

The Army said an investigation into the cause of the death is being conducted.