Solar energy field coming to South Toledo neighborhood

$2 million in federal funds are on their way to the Historic South Initiative and SeaGate Food Bank to improve energy efficiency and costs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sun is shining a little brighter than usual at Danny Thomas Park in south Toledo. The area just secured two million dollars in federal money with the help of Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

A big part of those federal dollars are going towards a solar panel field - on the other side of the railroad tracks, just before the Maumee River.

"That's a huge, huge gift to the old south end," said Chris Amato, president of the Historic South Initiative. "That's going to create a revenue source for organizations in the old south end for the next 25 to 30 years."

Amato's group has been working for the past seven years to revive what is considered one of Toledo's lowest income neighborhoods.

"The mission of the Historic South Initiative is really a full revitalization of the old south end of Toledo, so we act as a catalyst in bringing resources to this neighborhood, that has been basically overlooked for the last 50 years."

The money will be used "to develop a U.S.-made solar panel field that will generate renewable energy and support neighborhood redevelopment." according to a press release from Rep. Kaptur's office.

Part of the two million dollars also goes to the SeaGate Food Bank - which will build a solar project on the building's roof.

Kaptur will be speaking Monday about the project as well as the $12 million in additional funding given to community projects in Ohio's 9th congressional district.