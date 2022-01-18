Slipknot's 'Knotfest' coming to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 4

Tickets and VIP Packages go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Slipknot is coming to Cleveland. And they're bringing friends.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal group announced that it is bringing its Knotfest Roadshow to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, April 4, 2022. Joining Slipknot on the first leg of the tour -- which will include its Cleveland stop -- will be the bands In This Moment and Jinjer.

Tickets and VIP Packages go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, January 21, 2022 at KnotfestRoadshow.com. This year's tour will include 38 stops, with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 joining Slipknot on the Roadshow's second leg, which begins on May 17.

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages," Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said in a statement. "Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

Added the Slipknot Clown: “It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture. Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon.”