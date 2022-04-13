Social media star Sir Yacht begins journey to visit 13 cities named Cleveland in 10 days

The first two stops on Sir Yacht's multi-state adventure took him to New York and North Carolina.

CLEVELAND — It all started with a tweet. Now it has become an epic 10-day adventure.

Cleveland social media star Joey Kinsley, who is also known as Sir Yacht, posted a map Sunday night saying he would take a road trip to 13 different U.S. cities named Cleveland if his tweet got 10,000 likes.

His fans responded. Fast.

“It got 10,000 likes in two hours,” Sir Yacht tells 3News. “I thought it would get 10,000 likes maybe in a month. Maybe.”

Sir Yacht, who also has nearly 441,000 followers on TikTok, jumped into action and hit the road the next day.

I mapped out a trip to every city in the US named Cleveland. Would be pointless but I’d do it if this tweet gets 10,000 likes 😂 pic.twitter.com/KRYLTqMyMv — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) April 10, 2022

“I’m just looking forward to seeing all these different places, kind of seeing a lot of the country in such a short amount of time and interacting with a bunch of people,” he said before beginning the road trip. “It’s going to be so fun.”

His first stop happened Monday in Cleveland, New York.

He said they even gave him a Cleveland branch library card.

They gave me a Cleveland branch library card LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/6QeoVHFvbw — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) April 12, 2022

On Tuesday, stop number two brought him to Cleveland, North Carolina.

His goal is to finish visiting all the Cleveland locations by April 21 “because I have a to go to a wedding the next day.”

He also has a GoFundMe page to help cover costs of gas and other expenses -- but he also has charity in mind.

“It's going to be a little tight financially (things I think about after tweeting), but I can fund it,” he wrote on his GoFundMe, which has a goal of raising $4,000. “Any donations will be much appreciated, and the extra funds I receive will be donated straight to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (the one in Ohio lol)!”

