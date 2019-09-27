TOLEDO, Ohio — You're invited to sign a 23-foot long beam that will be part of the new addition to Imagination Station. The beam will be placed inside the KeyBank Discovery theater.

You can sign the beam until Friday, October 11 during the center's regular hours.

"We're just so appreciative of the support of our community over the years and we just wanted to find a way to include them, have them be a part of this project and our future going forward," said Imagination Station's Information Officer, Rebecca Schwan.

Imagination Station's KeyBank Discovery Theater is an 8,200-square foot addition to the science center featuring an expansive, 58-foot wide, 4K screen with laser projection and the ability to display video and audio in nearly any format.

Construction of the theater is on schedule and the venue is expected to open in summer 2020.

The new venue will allow visitors of all ages to engage with powerful science concepts and enjoy thrilling entertainment possibilities in downtown Toledo.