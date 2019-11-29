TOLEDO, Ohio — Black Friday shopping is a tradition some people look forward to every year, and others, not so much.

"I don't shop on Thanksgiving because I'm too full and I was hoping to avoid crowds, that's why I came here," said local shopper, Marsha Loos.

But, full from meals or not, people still head out to find the best deals around town.

"Clothes, warm clothes, especially since winter is coming. Toledo stuff especially, got some Toledo pride going on here and toys for her," said shopper, Amrita Amato.

The deals don't end at malls and the big name department stores. Local places like Jupmode, Appliance Center and the shops in Downtown Sylvania were all making sure they had deals for the locals as well.

"For Black Friday through cyber Monday we run 20% off online and in both stores and we're also donating 5% of the proceeds to the Village on Adams, which is a non-profit that supports the uptown area of Toledo," said Jupmode President, John Amato.

Store owners and managers said they are thankful for the people who shop local because the money that's being spent stays in the community and helps the community.

Black Friday shoppers say for the most part, their shopping experience so far has been enjoyable and not too crazy.

"It's my first stop, I'm looking for a birthday present, so it hasn't been too bad yet," said Marsha Loos.

"Today, I would have probably started earlier, but because of her it took a little bit of time. But we're out and we're having fun" said Amrita Amato.

Many of the local shops will have their deals going throughout the weekend for Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.