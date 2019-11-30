Holiday shoppers were out looking to score early Black Friday deals during the holiday.

Stores like Best Buy and Target opened their doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving for shoppers eager to get a jump start on their Black Friday shopping.

"I'm getting a Play Station. This is my first Black Friday shopping so I'm trying to see what it's like to get the experience," said one shopper.

While Black Friday has moved online in recent years, the National Retail Federation says in-store deals are still a big tradition.

"The ads. The shopping. I believe in Santa Claus. When else can you spend thousands of dollars for people you usually wouldn't?" said Shelly Bowman.