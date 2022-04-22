Watch live: 3 shot near UDC, campus sheltering in place, police searching for shooter

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for a shooting near the campus of the University of District of Columbia (UDC) in Northwest, D.C. where at least three people are injured.
Two men and a juvenile girl were shot, according to police. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, according to MPD Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman. Several schools, businesses and apartment buildings in the area have been evacuated, or are being asked to shelter in place for safety.
There is a large police presence around the intersection of 4100 Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street, NW.
"MPD is responding to an active threat," Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted. "Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place."
The mayor's office said she was en route to the scene just before 5 p.m.
Witnesses at the scene described seeing people running around, hiding under cars and multiple parents said they were coming to pick up their children from the nearby Edmund Burke School. Edmund Burke is a private co-ed school for sixth-12th graders.
A Howard Law School student, who did not want to give her name, said she was on a study break when she heard multiple rounds of gunshots.
"It was an entire standstill, everybody stopped their cars," she said. "We were bumper to bumper. We didn't know what to do ... Then we heard another round go off, at least 20 shots. We started to go down Van Ness and all the cars stopped again, and we heard another round go off. We didn't know how close the bullets were so we just stopped right there."
The student said she saw adults and children running in the area.
The Sheridan School, another private school nearby for kindergarten through eighth-grade students, sent a letter to families Friday afternoon notifying them of the shooting.
"We have received word that there is currently a situation at an apartment building in Van Ness and Connecticut involving an active shooter," the letter said. "Everyone who is at Sheridan is safe and currently inside the building. We have spoken with MPD and they indicated we are not in danger."
The U.S. park police, Secret Service, FBI, ATF and UDC Police are all assisting with the investigation and search for persons involved in the shooting.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom.
