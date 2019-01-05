KALAMAZOO, Mich. - According to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, 13-year-old Calista Kay Rose has been located.

Rose was found not far from home, but during a press conference with Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller did not give an exact location. Fuller says that the teen ran away from home.

Previously authorities were looking for 45-year-old Kalamazoo man, but Fuller says he was not actually involved in her disappearance. It was not a kidnapping and he is no longer wanted in relation to the case.

"There is no reason for anybody to be looking for this man," Fuller said during the press conference.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Calista Kay Rose. She was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 in the Kalamazoo County community of Galesburg.

The alert was broadcast over the air early Wednesday, May 1.

Many in Grand Rapids said they never received an Amber Alert notification on their phones. Fuller says he has no idea why.

"I have no idea," Fuller said. "I did not know that was the case, that's something we will talk with the Michigan State Police later on to see if they have a reason for that, again, I don't know that."

