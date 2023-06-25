x
Electric Forest has special celebrity appearance: 'Welcome to West Michigan!'

Festival goers at Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan this weekend may have noticed a DJ towering above the crowds — and not just because of the stage.
Credit: Michigan State Police
Shaq made a DJ appearance at Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan.

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Festival goers at Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan this weekend may have noticed a DJ towering above the crowds — and not just because of the stage.

DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O'Neill, did a set at the EDM festival Saturday night. 

Michigan State Police troopers stationed at the event took photos with him, saying they "had a tall detail" on site with them.

"Welcome to West Michigan #DJDiesel!" they wrote on Twitter.

Some fans lined up as early as 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday to get into the weekend festival. The event garners thousands to the small, rural town of Rothbury every year. 

    

