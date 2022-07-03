'Miracles really do happen': Shaker Heights police, fire safely rescue driver after 50-foot tree falls on car

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A driver in Shaker Heights was rescued on Sunday after a 50-foot tree fell on a car.
In a post on Facebook, Shaker Heights police described the incident as "something to talk about for years!" As high wind advisories were in effect across Northeast Ohio, officers responded to a call about a tree falling on a car on Park Boulevard.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter
When officers arrived, they found out that a 50-foot oak tree fell on the vehicle.
"Fortuately, the driver was safely removed by our police and fire personnel, with everyone realizing that miracles really do happen," the Shaker Heights PD's post continued. "Sometimes you have to look hard for miracles, and sometimes they are as obvious as a 50 foot oak."
Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app today: Android, Apple.
More Headlines:
- Geauga County deputy saves disabled man from apartment fire
- 'We're trapped inside' Couple rescued after tree crashes through North Olmsted house amid high winds: 911 audio
- Akron Fire Department responds to trash fire at Akron Art Museum
- Ohio troopers arrest man after multi-county pursuit involving stolen patrol car, standoff and carjacking
- Lake Humane Society reports animal abuse cases are on the rise
- New Cleveland Police Academy graduates take oath
- Man shot and killed in East Cleveland; police investigating
- Public health alert issued after Richmond Heights company accused of misusing rodenticides in Cleveland-area homes