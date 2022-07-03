'Miracles really do happen': Shaker Heights police, fire safely rescue driver after 50-foot tree falls on car

"This will be something to talk about for years!"

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A driver in Shaker Heights was rescued on Sunday after a 50-foot tree fell on a car.

In a post on Facebook, Shaker Heights police described the incident as "something to talk about for years!" As high wind advisories were in effect across Northeast Ohio, officers responded to a call about a tree falling on a car on Park Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found out that a 50-foot oak tree fell on the vehicle.

"Fortuately, the driver was safely removed by our police and fire personnel, with everyone realizing that miracles really do happen," the Shaker Heights PD's post continued. "Sometimes you have to look hard for miracles, and sometimes they are as obvious as a 50 foot oak."

