Sensory-friendly holiday shopping experience held at local Target stores

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The season of giving is almost here and one local organization is making the gift-buying experience more enjoyable for those with autism.

On Wednesday, Target stores in in Rossford and Holland opened their doors an hour early for members of Bittersweet Farms and individuals with autism to shop for some holiday gifts.

"I was just going to look around and see maybe some games and stuff like that," Beth said, while shopping.

"I've got to get my mom something. Maybe get her a card and some other stuff," said another shopper, Robert.

It's a sensory-friendly shopping experience where the lights in the store are dimmed, music is lowered, and foot-traffic is minimal.

Something that makes the holiday hustle and bustle more enjoyable, when otherwise it may be a stressful situation.

"Folks with autism can really struggle with sensory overload. So bright lights, loud noises, overwhelming crowds. That can be overwhelming for any of us, but especially for people on the autism spectrum," said marketing coordinator at Bittersweet Farms Katie Kuntz-Wineland.

This is the fourth year Bittersweet Farms and Target have partnered for sensory-friendly holiday shopping.

Like so many other things this year, there was some uncertainty, but both felt the event would still be possible with COVID-19 safety measures.

Those shopping this morning say they were looking forward to this, especially because they haven't been able to go out like usual since the pandemic.

"Just getting out and stuff because we've been cooped up with COVID-19. It's just a good time to get out," Beth said.