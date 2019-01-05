TIFFIN, Ohio — The Seneca County Board of Elections purchased 180 new, state-of-the-art voting machines. The new machines will make their first appearance in the upcoming May primary.

The mandated upgrade replaces the county's old machines that were originally purchased after the 2000 election. Those machines ran off of the now defunct Windows XP operating system.

The total cost of the upgrade was just over $1 million.

County officials knew the purchase was on the horizon and set aside $500,000. The remainder was contributed from the state of Ohio.

All of the machines are ADA compliant, featuring a control pad as well as enlargement and contrast buttons.

The county will not have pre-print ballots, which will be a huge cost savings.

In the end, the upgrade will hopefully make the process of voting, and counting the votes, easier and more efficient.

"It's important that we do it because we want people to vote, first of all. Second of all, we want to be accurate and timely with our results. And this is going to enable us to do all of those things," Board of Elections Chair Jim Fruth said.

Come May, some of the county precincts won't have anything to put on the primary ballot. Only 13 of the precincts will be open at 10 polling locations.