Sen. Grassley tests positive for COVID-19

Grassley announced earlier Tuesday that he was quarantining after being exposed to the virus.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a Tuesday afternoon statement.

“This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine," a statement from Grassley says. "While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus. I am continuing to follow my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can.

"In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans."

Grassley, a Republican, currently serves as Senate President Pro Tempore, which is third in the presidential line of succession.

