Search continues for missing student last seen on MSU campus

As we head into the holiday season, authorities are asking everyone to share a new flyer with information about missing GVSU student Brendan Santo.

EAST LANSING, Michigan — Michigan State University Police shared a few updates in the search for missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo, including the increase in a reward for credible tips.

The pot is now at $20,000. The reward money is being held at an independent account at Genisys Credit Union. Police said the account is managed by a third party.

"As we enter the holiday season the family of Brendan Santo, who has been missing since October 29th, continues to be in our thoughts and weighs heavy on the hearts of our officers and investigators who have been working so hard on this case," MSU Police shared.

Authorities also shared a new missing person flyer here:

"In the days ahead as you gather with family and friends, please share this flyer and talk about this case. We are hopeful that someone may have some information that we have not yet received and that they will reach out and share that information with us," MSU Police wrote on Facebook.

Over the course of the investigation, investigators have narrowed their search to the Red Cedar River.

"The water search is complex and challenging. We have used sonar, canines, and other underwater technology as part of the river search to identify areas of interest in the water. While we have searched these areas of interest in the Red Cedar with divers, it is not possible to search the entire river with divers," MSU Police said.

"Challenges of searching the river are the current, depth, visibility, obstacles present, as well as other underwater entanglement hazards. We have consulted with engineers and water experts as part of our search operation to determine next steps."

Authorities said they are focused on the river, but also indicated they are also exploring other possibilities.

Santo, 18, was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on the Michigan State University campus the night of Oct. 29 shortly before midnight. Police say foul play is not suspected, and they also believe that Brendan Santo did not intend to harm himself.

Shortly after Santo’s disappearance, MSU president Samuel L. Stanley Jr. released a statement confirming that the cameras at the Yakeley Hall entrance were not working the night that Santo went missing.

Here's how you can contact authorities if you have a tip:

𝗧𝗼𝗹𝗹-𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝟴𝟰𝟰-𝟵𝟵-𝗠𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗗 (𝟖𝟒𝟒-𝟗𝟗𝟔-𝟕𝟖𝟕𝟑) 𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗶𝗽𝘀@𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲.𝗺𝘀𝘂.𝗲𝗱𝘂

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝟗-𝟏-𝟏 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲

𝐓𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐲

