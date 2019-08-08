SYLVANIA, Ohio — Fill the Firetruck is a school supply drive that started in 2018.

It was an idea that came to Mike Buck after he purchased his own firetruck.

He wanted to use his truck for good and knew that kids always loved firetrucks. He also knew that it could be used to help kids in the area --and that's by using it for donations.

Buck said that being able to hold a supply drive is something special.

"I used to be a captain in Baghdad Fire over in Iraq for quite a few years, so it's dear to my heart. I want to help the kids. Over in Baghdad we would hand out candy bars and stuff like that to the local children" Buck added.

The supply drive's first year was more successful than they ever expected and were able to donate supplies to two Sylvania schools.

This year, they are hoping to double the amount of supplies donated and get all nine compartments of the firetruck filled.

Mike said that the donations are made anonymously and he does not know what schools this year's donations will go to.

More information on where to drop off your donations can be found here.