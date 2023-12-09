School bus driver in Stark County rollover crash resigns

Debra Weisel resigned as a bus driver at Marlington Local Schools following Monday's crash that injured 16 people.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The school bus driver behind the wheel of Monday's rollover crash in Stark County has resigned from the Marlington Local School District.

Superintendent Dan Swisher confirmed to 3News on Friday evening that Debra Weisel resigned from the district on Thursday. She had been placed on administrative leave earlier in the week. The 58-year-old Hartville resident was also cited for failure to control a motor vehicle.

The rollover crash happened on Columbus Road near Beeson Street in Marlboro Township at around 2:30 p.m. Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say as the bus was negotiating a curve onto Columbus Road, it traveled off of the right side of the roadway. The bus struck multiple traffic signs and then overturned into a ditch.

According to the OSHP, there were 20 total occupants on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Officers initially reported that five Marlington Local Schools students, as well as Weisel, were taken to the hospital. An updated crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that 15 individuals were taken to area hospitals following the crash. Six individuals were transported via EMS, while nine others were taken via private party.

Of the 20 individuals on the bus, 13 suffered minor injuries, one suffered serious injuries and two others suffered possible injuries from the crash. Swisher told 3News earlier this week that everyone had since been released from the hospital.

A public records search of Weisel's criminal history by 3News Investigates showed multiple minor misdemeanors involving traffic violations dating back to 1991. Before Monday's citation, Weisel had at least eight traffic offenses on her record. The most recent citations before Monday's crash were in 2018 for failure to control a motor vehicle, as well as a citation for not allowing enough distance between vehicles to avoid a collision.

