COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Friday announcing Sunday, May 3, as a statewide day of prayer.

"It's time that we pause, we thank God for where we are, for our lives in South Carolina. We want to recognize and console those with lost loved ones, those who are yet to lose loved ones, friends, families," said Gov. McMaster.

Gov. McMaster went on to say the day will also be to pray for and thank first responders in the healthcare field, those in law enforcement, essential services, and their families.

"Also we want to pray for our future, which we know is very very bright," said Gov. McMaster.

During the press conference, Gov. McMaster also said South Carolina would be lifting the mandatory home or work order for the state, making it voluntary, and allowing restaurants to again serve customers in outdoor dining situations.