'Almost hit my head': Several hospitalized after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo

At least one person is hospitalized with serious injuries after the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Seven San Antonio Zoo visitors were hospitalized – one of them with serious injuries – after a large part of a tree "unexpectedly broke and fell" on them Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Hope Roth, vice president of marketing at the zoo, called the incident an "unfortunate accident" involving a tree she said was in good health.

Zoo officials told KENS 5 that first responders arrived "within minutes," and video taken by a guest shows more than a dozen people rushing to the scene to help those who may have been struck. "It almost hit my head," the video's caption reads.

"I was standing right next to it when it happened," another Facebook user commented. "Such a scary feeling."

Big tree fell on people at San Antonio zoo. #sanantoniozoo #accident #texas #zoo Posted by Nina Ryan on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

