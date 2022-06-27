WATCH: Heavy law enforcement presence in far southwest San Antonio

No details have been provided as of yet.

SAN ANTONIO — A heavy law enforcement presence made up of over 20 emergency vehicles was deployed to the area of Quintana Road and Cassin Drive around 6 p.m., converging at a semitruck. That's on the far southwest side, south of Pearsall Park.

KENS 5 has multiple crews on the scene, and we're expecting to hear from local authorities soon.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

