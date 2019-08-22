HOLLAND, Ohio — This app is new and improved, and available for all Springfield School District families as of August 22.

To get the app, parents or students just have to go to the App Store or Google Play, type in "Safe Stop" and download.

From there, they will be given instructions to set up an account with a Springfield Student's ID.

Safe Stop was implemented because the safety and security of Springfield School's students and staff dominate much of the conversations.

It's also part of the district's safety security plan and will help reduce risk for staff, students, and their parents.

It will allow parents to track a student's bus before and after school without worrying.

"It is real-time everything for our transportation. We have cameras on our buses, there's at least 3 camera's per bus. Now there's a silent alarm and a GPS for parents and students but also for that admin to see what's happening on that bus that instant," said Springfield's Superintendent, Matt Geha.

Other features of the app include allowing a parent to see where exactly their kid's bus is and to set an alarm on their phone when the bus is about to arrive.

The superintendent said this app is important for the administrators as well to judge how things are going with transportation and even mechanical issues.