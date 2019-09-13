ROSSFORD, Ohio — "This was a priority for city council, they want the ordinance enforced," said Rossford Police Chief, Todd Kitzler.

The ordinance is Rossford Municipal Code 921.07. It states that waste containers can be placed in it's designated area along the street anytime after 5 p.m. the day before collection and must be removed from the streets or alleys by 9 a.m. the day after collection.

The Rossford Police Department will begin enforcing the code effectively immediately by placing warnings on doors at homes that are in violation of the code.

"How I explained it, is if you get three of these within a year, then you can, or you might, get cited. It's a minor misdemeanor, city ordinance code that you'd be cited with," said Cheif Kitzler.

The fine for those violating the code can be up to $100.

This ordinance has been in place but was tweaked in August and has now gone info effect. Kitzler says for anyone who gets a warning and doesn't understand what it means, they can call him and he will be glad to explain.

Rossford community members said this new enforcement just means the residents have to be more aware and diligent about having their waste bins in and out at the right times.

For those who may not be at home at the time bins should go in or out, the Police Chief says to communicate with neighbors so they can help you out.

The city code can be found here.