DC Police prepare for protests following Roe v. Wade decision

An order for full department activation came down just minutes after the Supreme Court issued its opinion.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Minutes after the decision was announced, the Metropolitan Police Department issued a full department activation order. The document was issued at 10:13 a.m.

The full department will be activated until the end of the day on Tuesday, June 28, to support expected protests and First Amendment demonstrations of the Supreme Court's ruling.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Alito wrote.