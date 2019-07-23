TOLEDO, Ohio — The lighting on Hill Avenue in West Toledo is still considered a safety hazard despite being one of the first places in the city to get LED lights, according to a study presented at the Toledo Streets, Public Services and Utilities Committee meeting.

"The point is, when it's dark in the morning and you're on your way to work or wherever you're going, I mean you can hear it, this is how it is in the mornings, and sometimes worse," Blockwatch Leader Janet Beam said, standing next to Hill Avenue as cars rush by.

Beam has been trying to get improvement made to Hill avenue for half a decade. She thinks major improvements need to be made to make crossing the road safe for students.

"The lights will be nice if we can get brighter or more of them, but my concern still is for those children trying to get across Hill Avenue to this side of the street," Beam said.

It's been nine months since Romear Cavitt died trying to cross Hill Avenue before school. Since then, LED lights have been put in to brighten up the area, but some say it's still not enough.

"It doesn't appear that any significant improvement has taken place, so the study from the LED lighting was very informative," Councilman Tyrone Riley said.

Right now, the light poles are too far apart, even with the LEDs. This leaves dark spots on the road that are dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers.

Tamera Lindsay and her group Luna Energy Partners did the research.

"The city of Toledo is definitely headed in the right direction starting with the pilot and then we'll move on to a city-wide design so that this will not happen, or at least we can prevent it as much as we can from happening," Lindsay said.

With school just a month away, that still leaves Hill Avenue neighbors nervous.

"There has to be some kind of situation where these kids can get over on this side safely," Beam said.

Also introduced Monday afternoon was a traffic study. That study says 45 miles per hour is appropriate for Hill Avenue. It also said that there needs to be increased enforcement along the roads.

The Department of Transportation has also put up additional speed limit and pedestrian crossing signs.

People like Janet Beam and Councilman Riley would still like to see more safety features like a crosswalk put in before school starts.