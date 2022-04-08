'Active incident' prompts lockdown at Mall of America

Multiple people on social media have reported they are currently on lockdown or are hiding in stores.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn — The Mall of America in Bloomington is currently on lockdown following reports of a possible shooting inside the building.

A post from the Mall of America Twitter account said people inside the mall should remain where they are until the lockdown is lifted.

The tweet was a reply to a person who said they were safe and hiding in a backroom after hearing reports of a shooting.

Bloomington Police confirmed just before 5 p.m. that the department has "numerous officers" on scene "working an active incident" inside the mall.

In a later tweet, Mall of America called it a "confirmed isolated incident" but would not specify a shooting.

Ava Malloy, an employee at Air Traffic Toys in the Mall of America, spoke to KARE 11 over the phone while in lockdown. "I turned off the lights and everyone's huddled behind something," Ava said.

"We were working with customers and then all of a sudden there were people running in the store. There was probably about 25 to 30 people and we looked and thought they were kids just goofing around," Macy's employee Brenda Wachello said via phone while taking cover inside the store. "And then people were saying 'There's a shooter."

KARE 11's Morgan Wolfe spoke to a woman who said she heard "two gunshots above the DSW." The woman was able to leave the mall, but said her daughter remained inside under lockdown.

