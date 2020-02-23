MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Three people were injured in a stabbing near Central Michigan University around midnight Sunday, Mt. Pleasant Police said.

Police responded to a fight at Wayside Central Bar on S. Mission Street. When officers arrived, they found three victims with injuries; they were all transported to local hospitals.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene and reviewed video footage, which led to the arrest of a suspect.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no safety concern to the public at this time," said the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Police are still investigating the incident, and they will provide updates about the victims and the suspect as information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111.

