Remains of Ohio sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified

The DPAA announced Navy Musician 1st Class Joseph W. Hoffman's remains were identified by scientists using anthropological analysis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The remains of a sailor who died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that Navy Musician 1st Class Joseph W. Hoffman's remains were identified by scientists using anthropological analysis.

Hoffman, who was from Chillicothe, was on the USS Oklahoma, which was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft and quickly capsized after being struck by multiple torpedos.

Hoffman's remains were accounted for on Sept. 8, 2020.

The attack on the ship killed 429 crewmen, including Hoffman.

Hoffman's name is on the Walls of the Missing at Punchbowl in Hawaii and a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.