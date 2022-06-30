The plane had a mechanical malfunction while landing at the airport, authorities said.

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A pilot is safe after a small plane crashed in Medina County late Wednesday at the Skypark Airport in Guilford Township.

Authorities say it was around 9:38 p.m. when troopers were called to the scene where they found a 2018 Vans Kit Model Aircraft overturned just north of the runway.



“The aircraft continued off the north end of the runway striking a guard rail and overturning,” according to the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pilot has been identified as 78-year-old Gary Kohler from Dalton, Ohio. He had minor injuries and was cleared by Seville-Guilford EMS on the scene.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Department and Seville Guilford Fire and EMS assisted at the site of the crash.

Next steps in the investigation have been turned over to the FAA.

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story if more information is released.

This is the second plane to crash at the Skypark Airport in recent months after a small Cessna had an issue while attempting to land back in late April.

