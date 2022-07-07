Missing Monroe County man found deceased

The 24-year-old man's body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

After an extensive search on Tuesday and Wednesday, the body of a missing man from Monroe county Michigan was discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

The Monroe county Sherriff's Office met with the family of the missing man on Tuesday evening at 5:24 p.m. at the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area. The family was able to locate his vehicle in the parking lot of the game area.

Led by Monroe County Sherriff Troy Goodnough, members of the Sherriff's Office employed the use of their Canine Team, drones, and accepted assistance from both the Berlin Township and Estral Beach Fire Departments. They also deployed a total of 9 mounted officers from both the Monroe and Lenawee counties Sherriff's Offices as a result of the difficult terrain of the Game area.

Searching was suspended at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night and resumed at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The man was found deceased at 2:40 p.m. The cause of death is still unknown.